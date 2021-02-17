There is much talk — and much more to come — about the future of the Republican Party. In one corner are the likes of Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney and Mitch McConnell. They are entrenched, Establishment who like the way things have always been. Each election cycle, they promise that this will be different and things will change. Once swept into office, they slither back into their club, and nothing ever gets done.
Then there are what are being labeled as the “Trump Republicans,” who are sick and tired of the likes of Romney and McConnell, who are sick of the same-old shenanigans used to keep their elitist lot in Washington, D.C., strong. The label “Trump Republicans” will be used because of the negative connotation attached to the name “Trump.”
But this is not a uniquely Trump idea. He was the first one to break through the status quo. And if not for his self-inflicted wounds and deep hatred from the Establishment, he would have waltzed into a second term. He made promises and, against all headwinds, kept those promises. Those promises flew in the face of the likes of McConnell, though, who didn’t want an outsider coming in and riling up D.C. We saw how powerful the swamp and the special interests are in D.C. We saw the power of an intelligence community run amok assaulting the president for four years. We saw the swamp at its worst.
What most don’t understand, though, is that the movement that came to fruition under Trump is far stronger than Trump himself. This movement has been fomenting since the days of H. Ross Perot, one of the first to tackle the swamp 30 years ago. He scared the Establishment to death, but was tamped down. With Trump’s elevation to the presidency, it shined a bright light on all that ails Washington. Perot scared them. The TEA Party movement of the early 2010s had them shaking. Trump forced them into war — a war between the Establishment, Deep State, back-room dealers from both parties against the people of this country. In McConnell’s vision of the GOP, the average, everyday people who keep the engine of this country revving are unnecessary and a nuisance.
The old, tired, stuffed-shirt Republican party is dead or at least on life support. The veil of the swamp has been exposed. Yet they continue to pillory the former president and insult those who supported and voted for him. Trump was the vessel, but the message is why people put him in office. The “old-guard” has to be defeated. The club has to be broken up. The swamp has to be drained.
