There are many residents — and tourists, for that matter — who drive around the historic district of Laurel and wonder what those beautiful houses look like on the inside.
Well, wonder no more. Three homeowners are graciously opening their doors on Saturday morning so visitors can step inside and see for themselves. Chuck and Nancy Bell on 5th Avenue, Jim and Mallorie Rasberry on 6th Avenue, and Dale and Tina Murphy on 7th Avenue are all participating in the Spring Tour of Homes — something we hope becomes an annual event.
Their beautiful homes stand in stark contrast to the cause that the proceeds will benefit.
The $30 you spend on a ticket will go to help women and children who come from some of the most broken homes in the Pine Belt. All proceeds will go to the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter. Its homes have been a beacon for battered women and children for decades now.
It’s not talked about a lot because their locations are secret for obvious security reasons — after all, the homes are a safe haven for women (usually) and children who are trying to get away from an abuser and start a new life. They learn how to do that when they come to the DAFS.
Some come from homes that appear beautiful on the outside, but they’re broken on the inside. It’s a problem that crosses over racial and socioeconomic lines. Just ask DAFS Executive Director Becky Stewart. She’ll tell you how many hundreds of women and children seek shelter and learn to start over every year.
There’s never enough money, but there are always enough people willing to help them do just that. All they need is a hand up to help them learn a new way of life so they can find independence and happiness.
The people who are opening their homes to others to help this cause should be commended. We know they are going to a lot of trouble finishing projects, cleaning and getting everything just right for their visitors — all so they can help those who are less fortunate get on the right track.
It’s a great cause, and those who attend get a pretty sweet deal, too — you get to be nosy neighbors!
