Politicians at every level are in an unenviable position these days. They are juggling more hot-potato issues at once than at any time in recent memory.
Wednesday marked Day 1 of a two-week order that mandates people in Laurel to wear masks while in businesses. The measure has no teeth, as there are no penalties associated with it. It’s nothing more than a strong recommendation. So, will people adhere to it? Probably not.
But before our fellow liberty-loving readers begin the petition to “throw the bums out of office,” consider what likely went on behind the scenes. Councilman Stacy Comegys proposed the order, and fellow council members Grace Amos, Anthony Page and George Carmichael supported it. Even if they didn’t believe it would make a difference, they had to vote for it because of the high number of COVID-19 cases that are affecting the black community.
Now, one only has to peek at the Facebook pages of Councilmen Jason Capers and Tony Wheat to know that they don’t like the restrictions that are being created to combat the spread of coronavirus. Council President Tony Thaxton plays it close to the vest, but he is a compassionate conservative. Odds are, those three weren’t for forcing people to wear masks …
But think for a minute how that would look. The vote would have appeared to go along racial lines, and it could even be interpreted by an opportunistic opponent that they don’t believe black lives matter. Why give anyone a chance to come to that conclusion, in the climate our country is in today, especially since they were going to lose the vote 4-3 anyway?
We believe their decision was pragmatic, and we respect the decisions all of them made. If there had been penalties associated with the order, we believe there would have been some pushback. It’s a symbolic step — which is exactly what wearing a mask is, many people believe.
Mayor Johnny Magee was in a particularly tough spot, even though he didn’t have a vote or offer any influence in the outcome. He believes (and we do too) that Laurel has benefitted from the freedom for individuals to decide for themselves, keeping our tax numbers at or above pace while neighboring Hattiesburg has pushed away the business community and customers with its heavy-handed restrictions.
There’s also no denying that Jones County’s number of cases has skyrocketed. What that’s attributable to is a source of great debate: Is the spike mainly manufacturing/poultry plants? Nursing homes? Storm response and cleanup?
It’s frustrating for Dr. Thomas Dobbs, head of the Mississippi State Department of Health and former physician at South Central Regional Medical Center. He has begged, pleaded and prodded people in Jones County to mask up. That step, along with consistent hand-washing/sanitizing and distancing, will effectively stop the spread, he says.
Do we think it will happen? Probably not. Anyone who knows the history of the Free State of Jones knows that its people don’t like to be told what to do and the people greet those declarations with skepticism. It’s in the DNA of the people of this county. That will never change, whether its residents are masked or not.
