Nearly seven weeks of constant COVID-19 coverage is enough to get every human being down in the dumps. Doom, gloom, death... Enough! Cover it, give out pertinent information in a timely manner, but this is no longer a 24-hour-per-day story.
In that spirit, today will be about something we all miss terribly — sports. There iare only so many times one can watch SEC archival footage. We want live sports. The closest we have had happened this past weekend with the NFL draft. The three-day marathon usually takes place in a large city with thousands of rabid fanatics. Of course, this year is different. The draft was from cyberspace. No one minded. It was a live sporting event.
Only a handful of people in the Free State likely were watching late Saturday afternoon when, with the 237th pick, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Thakarius Keyes, a defensive back from Tulane via Laurel High School. He was a key member of Laurel High’s 2014 state championship season.
Keyes was the only Free State prospect taken in the NFL draft. Three others, though, have signed contracts as undrafted free agents.
Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers. He earned Sun Belt Player of the Year honors and landed on three all-America teams. He and Keyes were teammates on that state championship squad.
Former South Jones and Jones College star Scott Phillips signed with the Houston Texans. The running back left Jones College after two seasons and had two standout seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Wayne County defensive lineman Benito Jones signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Miami Dolphins.
Life is not all COVID all the time, even if the TV news media will continue to let it be. Four athletes fans in the Free State have watched since they were youngsters now have a chance at the big time. All a football player can ask for is a chance. And to think an undrafted free agent can’t make it big in the NFL, consider that star quarterbacks Tony Romo and Kurt Warner went undrafted. The list of undrafted free agents is extensive.
Four Free State-area athletes now have their shot. Go get ‘em.
