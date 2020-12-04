In this season of thankfulness and giving, let’s take a minute to celebrate a story that you haven’t read about. It’s two stories that didn’t happen — 1.) A big fight with the Board of Supervisors over the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s budget and 2.) The demise of the sheriff’s department without a budget increase.
Sheriff Joe Berlin and his department have a much-needed fleet of new vehicles and even more needed body-cams on the way, and they did it within the allotted budget. They aren’t saying they need more in order to do their jobs.
No, Berlin cut out a lot of unnecessary administrative costs and empowered his people to do their jobs, and they are. Morale has never been higher despite the disturbing national trend toward distrust of law enforcement and calls to defund them.
Berlin hit the ground running, and he and his staff haven’t stopped. They are rounding up criminals and being proactive in an effort to prevent crime, just as Berlin promised. The JCSD is also using Facebook in a way that empowers people in the community to be the department’s eyes and ears, and it’s been tremendously effective.
Through October, those social-media posts had led to the arrest of 75 suspects in only seven months. “We attribute the resounding success in locating and arresting our ‘Most Wanted’ subjects to outstanding and thorough local news media coverage and high levels of interest in our new JCSD website and Facebook page, which has led to tips from residents and subjects turning themselves in,” Berlin said at the time.
Not once has he pounded his chest or stood before the cameras clamoring for attention or for a pat on the back for doing his job. He will, however, do everything in his power to get an attaboy for someone on his team. That’s admirable. That’s leadership.
The proof is in the performance and the attitude of service that’s on display with the people on his staff.
As we reported in the final year of Alex Hodge’s third term, giving employees a built-in excuse for faltering by publicly announcing that they can’t perform up to par unless they get more money is NOT leadership.
No, true leaders rally people around them and get the most out of them despite the hurdles they may be facing. They take the burden of budget fights and such upon themselves and encourage their employees to keep working hard while he works for them.
That’s what Berlin is doing, and it’s paying off. Pat yourselves on the back, Jones County voters. You got it right in last year’s election.
