In America today, there might not be a more despicable human being than accused pedophile and sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. If he is proven guilty and ever is brought to true justice — that is if his power and influence don’t win again — he should rot in the deepest bowels of the deepest prison.
The crimes in which he is accused are horrific. But we cannot help but make a parallel to Epstein and the notion of law and justice in Jones County. Not the severity of the crimes, but the influence of power and money.
Epstein in 2006 was sentenced to a little more than a slap on the wrist (read Ann Coulter’s column for more details) on charges he exploited children — CHILDREN — for his own depraved desires. He was sentenced to 13 months in prison, from which he was allowed to pretty much walk free every week for “work.”
He was allowed to do it because he was a huge political donor with “friends in high places.”
Boy, does that sound familiar here in Jones County!
• An influential business leader wrecks his SUV in a drunken haze, is brought to the Jones County Adult Detention Center for about a dozen minutes, then escapes all punishment by being released to the custody of another influential businessman.
• A man whose family carries power and influence in Jones County skates on seemingly everything he is charged with, whether it be by jury or questionable rulings from local judges. Crimes ranging from driving drunk with his child in the car to causing a disturbance only to have the complainant end up being charged.
Examples of certain special justice for special people could fill volumes of this newspaper. But we are not special. The American justice system is a broken justice system. If you have the means, the power, the influence, you will be treated differently than others.
The Jones County cases will not make national news, but everyone here should know that it happens — and it happens often. That should have people demanding changes. It should have people fighting the system that only becomes more corrupt when nothing is done to fix it.
Haven’t you had enough? In three weeks, you will go to the ballot box to cast votes for the next set of leaders in this county. Make your voice be heard loud and clear. The vast majority of Jones Countians are hard-working, honest people who don’t have a prayer of getting the same special treatment as the “chosen few.”
That is exactly what happened in the Epstein case.
It happens here in Jones County all the time.
Stand up. Say, “ENOUGH!” Put a stop to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.