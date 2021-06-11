We began the May 28, 2020, editorial about the death of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer this way:
“Nine times out of 10 — and likely a higher percentage than that — we are on the side of law enforcement. The only thing that keeps society from devolving into chaos are the men and women in blue.
“We routinely give law enforcement the benefit of the doubt because we have been out there with them and can see how quickly a situation can devolve into chaos. Complaints come in often about treatment by local law enforcement, but most of them turn out to be unfounded.
“And then there are some cases of police misconduct that are so egregious, they need to be called out. What happened to a Black man in Minnesota — a police officer kneeling on a man’s neck as he pleads that he cannot breathe — is beyond reprehensible.”
Times do exist when protests are necessary, when rogue cops need to get called out and dealt with harshly. When those times present themselves, we will pounce — whether in our own backyard or in places such as Minnesota.
And then there are times when protests erupt over absolutely nothing. Zero. A social-media post run amok about the Laurel police beating a teenager. Had the Laurel police beaten a teenager, you would have known about it. But they didn’t. The teenager ran after throwing a gun under a car. The teenager got tased — what would have happened to every one of us reading this in similar circumstances — and face-planted into concrete. We don’t take joy in his injuries, and we hope he learns a lesson. He is still young and there is still time to straighten out his life’s path.
None of those facts mattered to protesters at the LPD twice in two days — both occurring after body-cam video had been viewed and disseminated. The media was prohibited from showing most of the footage because innocent minors were present. In those other minutes — before or after the suspect fled, the protesters surmised — is when the beating happened. The LL-C, in cahoots with the LPD, was hiding the real truth. And that, BLM says, is worthy of a protest.
But then Momma comes out and says none of it happened. Even after that, BLM protested the LPD, for now the conspiracy gets deeper — LPD in cahoots with the LL-C, who then convince the mother of the teenager who was beaten by the LPD to lie about what is on the unseen footage.
We rarely quote Joe Biden, but, “Come on, man!”
The saddest part of this episode is that there are about 55 members of the LPD and many more in support roles who have had their reputations sullied over nothing. They have had to look out their office windows and see people with signs that read “THE WHITE POLICE SLAVE PATROLS STOP KILLING US!” How ridiculous and downright ignorant. The White police slave patrols? Seriously? How can you possibly expect people to get on board with a movement that would say such nonsense? Yet for two days, good men and women had to witness that. Sad.
There is a segment reading now who again will label us as racist for calling out BLM’s ridiculousness in this case. The only reason we get that label is because they cannot defeat us in the arena of ideas, and since painting everything with a racist brush is still effective, it is natural that we, too, would have paint thrown on us.
Fact is, when we see wrong, we call it out. And in this case, Black Lives Matter was flat out wrong. For two days, they tried to sully the reputation of the police department in this city over absolutely nothing. Thankfully, they failed miserably.
Those who were protesting this nonsense owe the LPD an apology. We won’t ask Chief Tommy Cox to hold his breath waiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.