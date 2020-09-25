Like clockwork, when an announcement about an improvement project comes out of City Hall, a vocal segment of our population immediately responds on social media with the same chorus — What about fixing the potholes in the streets?
Added softball fields at the Sportsplex? Well, what about the streets?
Redesigning the insanely awkward roundabout in the center of downtown? Great, we can work on that, but what about the streets?
Possible large industrial project coming to Laurel? Oh, yeah, but what about fixing the potholes!
Folks, the potholes are getting fixed. Fifth Avenue and 13th Avenue are getting fixed. Other roads and avenues will be fixed. The obstacles facing those problems have been exacerbated by the sheer scope of the repairs because, wisely, the city is first replacing the pipes that run underneath the roads.
Think of it in terms of “Home Town” — everyone’s favorite TV show in Laurel. A prospective buyer finds a home and then the team gets to work. They pull up the carpet to find a hole in the subfloor. Uh oh, more time and more money! Then they dig deeper into that floor and find evidence of termites, adding more time and more money to the project. The farther down they go, the worse it gets until, oh boy, cracks in the foundation that have come about from decades of neglect and inaction are found. Those foundational cracks were hidden by the carpeting — out of sight, out of mind.
That is how our city officials for decades viewed the crumbling streets — patch it here and there and then look at the beauty of the oak trees hanging over those streets. Finally, this administration said enough and embarked on a multimillion-dollar project to get the roads fixed with more than Band-Aids, and it had the foresight and wisdom to wait until crumbling water and sewer pipes had been replaced.
There is no magic wand or a snap of the fingers to fix them. The neglect and damage is too severe. To believe such is as foolish as believing Ben and Erin and their team renovated an entire home in the show’s one-hour running time.
As for those other projects, those are bid out and paid for with project-specific funds. Grants are acquired for things such as skate parks. The tourism tax is used for recreation. Why? Because when it was enacted, it was earmarked for recreation. So when more softball fields are constructed, money is not coming out of the “fix-the-roads” fund. The city also cannot raid the recreation fund to fix the roads. That’s not how it works.
Instead of a constant stream of complaints, maybe commend the mayor and council for tackling an issue so many administrations before simply covered with pretty carpet.
