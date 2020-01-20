In the wake of any tragedy, national leaders will lock arms, stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol and sing patriotic songs in harmony. The show is one of “unity” and that “in the face of tragedy, Democrats and Republicans can come together.”
Of course, when the cameras turn off and the days pass, the sides go back into their idealogical corners to return to a state of divide
But what if that spirit of cooperation carried over? Could it really work?
That is what we have now in Jones County — and surrounding counties as well — as law enforcement tries to crush the rising scourge of gang violence. Even the moniker “gang violence” has been a thing of division in the past, with some agencies swearing it doesn’t exist and others saying gang violence has run amok for too long.
While not at the level of big-city gangs, one would have to be blind to reality to think gangs do not exist here. Whether it be white gangs, Hispanic gangs, black gangs or a mixture of them all, they are here — and they are dangerous.
That is why we were heartened to see the efforts of law enforcement agencies from all over Mississippi getting together in Wayne County to try to come up with some concrete solutions to a rising tide of gang violence. We have some tremendous law enforcement assets available. When those assets can work in concert, the fight becomes just a bit easier.
The rising gang violence is plaguing neighborhoods, but is affecting every one of us. One of the most alarming quotes from today’s Page 1 story about fighting the gang war came from Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, who said, “They’re not even aiming.” That is how we see tragic stories, such as that of 13-year-old Waynesboro youngster Zachary Benard Bishop Jr., who was killed in a December drive-by shooting while playing video games inside his apartment. Another innocent victim taken too soon.
A good first step has been taken by law enforcement in this fight. We hope the spirit of inter-agency cooperation continues. It might be the only way to put an end to a dangerous escalation of violence that will, in one way or another, affect all of us.
