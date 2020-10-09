Today (Saturday) marks the final day of National Newspaper Week, an annual celebration of the importance of newspapers to American society. If ever a time in America needed newspapers, it is now.
The national media, whether in the form of 24-hour cable news or through social media platforms, has proved itself to be agenda-driven and reliant almost completely on clicks. Most outlets play to their ideological base, which tamp down opposing views. Watch CNN or MSNBC and there is no news — it is agenda-driven drivel. Fox News, although better than the other two, has a substantial lean to the conservative side. The three national news networks — CBS, ABC and NBC — have foregone most of their historical objectivity. It is blatantly obvious. Large newspapers such as the New York Times and Washington Post, once held up as beacons for straight-news gathering, have fallen into an agenda-driven strategy as well. In too many of these outlets, the line between news and opinion not only has been blurred, it’s been destroyed.
And then there are local newspapers whose goal is to inform the public without fear or favor on its news pages, while delivering opinions where they belong. The job of a local newspaper is to keep an eye on public officials, call out corruption and stand up for those who cannot stand for themselves.
That has been proved true in these pages again over the past several weeks after reporter Jack Hammett discovered a bevy of eviction cases getting thrown out of Jones County Justice Court by Judge Noel Rogers. Digging deeper, Hammett found that payments hadn’t been being recorded and conditions at the Section 8 housing development have been as bad as the bookkeeping. Most of those residents don’t have the means to hire an attorney, so their voices have gone unheard. But because of coverage in this newspaper and a reporter’s efforts, officials have said they will investigate further. As Supervisor Travares Comegys said, “I saw it in the newspaper.”
Taking stances against the comfortable members of our society is not always the popular thing to do. It has cost this newspaper many thousands of dollars over the years. But we are confident that what we do not only is important to our community, but 100 percent necessary. It is with that commitment that we will continue to watch and act, whether it is popular or not.
We are happy to have been able to celebrate another National Newspaper Week. We hope we are around to celebrate 100 more of them. That will be up to you, our readers, to make that happen. True, unapologetic news sources are few and far between in today’s society. Don’t let it go the way of the Dodo bird. Support it. The truth is harder to find than ever now.
