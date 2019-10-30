Reporting on depraved acts by our fellow citizens is nothing new for us here at the Leader-Call. There is plenty of fodder to choose from.
Today’s losers can be found on Page 1 — although their names have not been released to the public, which is a shame in itself. Three adults and a 14-year-old — pay attention to three adults — are charged with vandalizing graves at the City of Laurel cemetery.
For the 14-year-old, we can almost chalk it up, hopefully, to a learning lesson since no one would ever argue that 14-year-old boys always think cognitively. For the adults, though, what in heaven’s name could have possessed you to decide to vandalize graves? What thought process could lead to, “Hey, fellas, let’s go knock over memorials to those who have walked before us!”
Yippeee!
Cemeteries are the final resting place for our loved ones — and, possibly, some of the vandals’ loved ones, too. How would they feel getting a phone call early one morning letting them know their dearly departed grandmother’s head stone had been ruined and tributes destroyed? If they have a soul, we would think it might sink it. But we are not sure those who vandalize graves have souls.
The actions at the city cemetery are, sadly, not uncommon. Vandalism has happened at that cemetery as well as others in Jones County. Each time it happens, we have the same reaction — disdain for those who did it.
We hope those who perpetrated this act will have a “come to Jesus” meeting with themselves. We hope they realize the error of their ways and make those affected whole again. But as the old saying goes, “You can hope in one hand and poop in the other and see which one fills up first.”
Vandals seem to come out for Halloween, too, and we are confident that the fine men and women with the police and sheriff’s departments in our area will be ready to curb the nonsense.
Enjoy the festivities tonight, but, please, don’t be as stupid as the four aforementioned grave vandals.
