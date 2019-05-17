The excruciating wait came to an end for the West Jones Mustangs Thursday night at Trustmark Park in Pearl. The school had finally captured a state championship in one of the three big sports — football, baseball and basketball.
The school’s athletic teams carried with them the moniker of “always the bridesmaid, never the bride” having come tantalizingly close so many times.
In the humid air Thursday night as players, coaches, parents and friends reveled in the celebration, WJ Athletics Director Scott Pierson walked up to baseball coach Trey Sutton to deliver congratulations.
Sports fans from here know well the feeling Pierson and the WJ football team had a little less than six months ago when they came up short in the Class 5A state football championship game, the closest the team had ever come to the mountaintop. As Pierson congratulated Sutton, it was Sutton who whispered to the football coach and AD, “This is for your guys, too.”
And it certainly was for the Lady Mustangs’ basketball team, which has come within minutes of winning the state championship the past two seasons. It was for every West Jones team since the school’s birth seven decades ago that came close only to walk away as that bridemaid. The championship exorcized demons from players who were on the football team or last year’s baseball team who, again, came so close. It culminated an amazing ride for a baseball team coached by Sutton, a former Southern Miss star who came oh-so-close to winning a state baseball title when he was playing for the Mustangs.
Players and coaches took a yearbook’s worth of photos, milled around the pristine grounds of the ballpark that is home to the Mississippi Braves, the AA affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Then they headed to their cars for the 90-minute ride back to Soso, a ride so many had waited so long to take.
The Laurel High football team had taken that ride, as did the basketball team — more than once. Northeast Jones teams of the past and South Jones teams did, too. For West, it was a ride they had waited for so long.
Less than 12 hours after pulling out of Trustmark Park, West Jones seniors walked across the stage at the Magnolia Center for graduation to realize the culmination of their academic careers. We imagine the cheers from the Magnolia Center were deafening. Almost 55 years after the school opened, it certainly was a time of celebration.
The Mustangs are state champions.
And let the irony of where that game was played, where that series was won set in. The West Jones Mustangs won their first state championship in a Big 3 sport at a stadium located on Braves Way and in a ballpark known as the Home of the Braves.
