At the 2019 Mississippi Press Association editorial awards presentation, the Leader-Call won first, second and third place in headline writing. The presenter commented, “That must be quite a headline-writing competition.”
In actuality, it is teamwork. The LL-C has been known for its headlines for nearly a decade. Sometimes they just pop. Sometimes it takes an editor to come up with an idea and others to come up with something better. It is like a game of tennis — volleying headlines back and forth.
We rarely have trouble coming up with a suitable headline. But we did on Thursday. The story about civil rights icons James Meredith and Judge Charles Pickering needed a headline fitting of these two giants in the quest for equal rights. One faced down hatred in forms most of us have never seen. The other did the most unpopular thing and took on the ruling Ku Klux Klan. Both are cemented in the fight for civil rights for all, a fight that has lasted for centuries and, today, seems to be degrading.
The two men spoke about the past — the darkness in which Mississippi sat at the forefront. They talked about the abuse, the hatred, the utter fear of Mississippi in the early 1960s. They spoke about the movement and how much racial progress has happened, considering the vastness of history, a snap of the fingers.
An honest look at where we were and where we are now would show that. In a world of snippets, soundbites and instant gratification, few want to look deep and see how far we have come — especially here. Much work is left to be done. There is no question about that. But to get there, the temperature has to be lowered. The blanket labeling of being “racist” — the modern scarlet letter — has to be ended. Somehow, trust has to be found in one another. To realize “civil” rights, we have to return to a time when we were civil.
For hours Wednesday, we volleyed headlines back and forth. Nothing popped. We stared at Cam Bonelli’s photo of Meredith erupting in laughter on stage next to a smiling Pickering. Two men who had seen the darkest days speaking openly and honestly about the future. A civil talk on civil rights. That became our headline, encapsulating the importance of those two men and their words. Civility has to win the day, lest we be destroyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.