A well-known Laurel police officer who, if you have gotten a ticket for not wearing a seat belt you likely know, described the scene of a horrific accident he witnessed. It came at a curve when a mother and her children — unrestrained — were late for school. The car flipped. The mother was ejected and the car landed ... well, you can imagine the horror to those in the car as well as the first-responders.
Take that image with you the next time you get in a vehicle and travel without a seat belt. Whether going to Walmart or across the country, lives can be altered in an instant. And while seatbelts are not 100 percent effective in wrecks and should not be regulated by the government for adults, it is infinitely more likely one will survive a crash with a seatbelt than without.
And if images of wreck scenes are not enough, we can add an increased law enforcement presence from Monday to June 6. During that time, both the LPD and Jones County Sheriff’s Department will saturate the roads using an overtime grant. They will specifically be looking for those not wearing seatbelts.
Of course, they will be on the lookout for those who have imbibed a bit too much, as well, and we urge as much attention to driving sober as to putting on a seatbelt. Don’t do it because the law says to but because it is the right thing to do.
It might slip all of our minds that when we get behind the wheel of an automobile, it is a several-thousand-pound weapon that can reach high speeds and pack a punch.
We hope the LPD and JCSD fail miserably in ticketing and arresting people for not being in seatbelts or having their children belted in. We have those hopes because then it would mean everyone on our roads was in compliance and practicing safety first. It is the only way.
We likely will see wrecks, as we do every week, and we hope those are minor at worst. And we most certainly hope that we never have to see what the seatbelt-ticket-writing Babe Ruth of Laurel had to on that fateful morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.