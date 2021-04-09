Under any circumstance, a video of a man seen knocking over a woman and then beating her would raise the anger among anyone who saw it. In a widely seen video, a man pummels and humiliates an old woman who was walking home. Video shows onlookers paralyzed as this person who had just turned into a monster continues beating her. What would you do if you were those workers? Run out and accost a lunatic who is in the act of beating a woman to near death, shaking a broom? When the beating ends, the man can be seen walking away.
This story is worthy of being told to the world. It shows inhumanity and an empty heart of a human gone bad. To even fathom walking down the street and nearly killing a helpless elderly woman is foreign to almost all of us. Why did he do it? Just crazy? Cracked out on drugs? Evil?
Or was this man walking down the street muttering to himself about the origins of the COVID-19 virus. Was he so brain numb that he would believe this little old lady was responsible for COVID-19? But that makes a good story for what passes as today’s media. We will exempt so many good media outlets that look out doggedly for their communities. Those are treasures. What is killing the soul of America today is the national media — TV and print — that has chosen sides and desires profits over holding the ruling class in check. They are no longer doggedly searching for the truth, but luring in viewers in an effort to get more clicks.
When news became profit and the personalities became the story, the media’s staunch adherence to being the Fourth Estate — to keep the eye out for the public interest — started to crumble. That relationship eroded terribly during the four years of the Donald Trump administration. The media reveled in the drama and getting in cat fights with the president in hopes of the confrontation going viral. More clicks.
In the closing months of the Trump presidency, the corporate national media’s Fourth Estate wall fell. In tandem with social-media corporations, large media outlets suppressed stories that, had the press been being a watchdog, would have crippled Joe Biden’s candidacy. There was no doubt that the corporate media is there not to report news and keep people honest, but to push a narrative, attract viewers and clicks, turn those numbers to the advertising department and add to a corporate bottom line. Push the story in certain directions. Get the rage meter up!
Back to the poor woman walking home. She happened to be Asian, and we have been told for a couple weeks that there is a terrible anti-Asian bias among Americans. We are told it is angry Donald Trump-supporting white men who perpetrate these hateful crimes to punish innocent elderly women for a virus that likely came from the Chinese government. It is the narrative that has stuck. As this one did. People were outraged. Picketers appeared for cameras. The video of the beating was shown over and over and over again to keep the fire burning for two news cycles. Damn this angry white man for doing this.
When the man who attacked her turned out to not have white skin, the narrative no longer fit. The story was over. On to the next outrage du jour. The beating likely never was the story, but the outrage it could stir. It wouldn’t be a surprise if when cable news producers first saw it, one of the first things they thought was, “Oh, I hope it’s a Republican white guy!” In a sane world not driven by the extremes, the woman getting pummeled would have been the story, not the color of the skin of the person who attacked her. It wasn’t. The story doesn’t fit the narrative that will get people’s ire up, so it disappears.
Fairness has gone the way of advocacy and profit. The watchers are now part of the party, leaving few left to watch.
When the story of America’s downfall is written, the co-opting of the media by the rule-makers will be at its forefront.
