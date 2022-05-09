Regardless of what side of the Roe v. Wade decision one might fall on, the reaction to a leaked draft of what would overturn that landmark Supreme Court decision has been disgraceful. Mob rule cannot and must not be victorious in a functioning democracy.
Yet that is the m.o. of the modern Democrat Party. When a ruling that comes down that its supporters do not agree with, they resort to intimidation to reach their goals. That’s because they cannot win in the arena of ideas, so Democrats resort to name-calling and threats. The practice is right out of the playbook that modern liberals follow.
Rule of law is what separates — and has separated — the United States and other civilized countries from others. When the rule of law is degraded through threats and, inevitably, violence, then chaos will reign. And that is what those in power now desire — chaos.
With zero to show for his presidency — except for mumbled sentences, out-of-control inflation, gas prices through the roof and the stock market tanking — President Biden and his acolytes are now showing their desperation through intimidation. In a strong America, that intimidation should never work. But as the days get closer to the midterm elections, the ramping up of intimidation and chaos will only intensify.
Last week, it was a preview of the Roe v. Wade reaction. Next week, what will Democrats seize on in a last-ditch attempt to salvage the disaster that has befallen America in just 17 months of an administration led by a sock puppet?
The more the loons squawk, the more rational, sane Americans should be emboldened that they are on the right side of history. And we must prepare for more. Democrats are desperate, and their only argument is through intimidation. They must lose and lose badly for the sake of a once-joined union or we will all live in a banana republic.
