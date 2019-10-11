The scarecrows that adorn downtown are a lot of fun. Some show amazing creativity.
The display in the window at 318 North Magnolia St., our office, isn’t as artistic — unless you see soup cans the same way Andy Warhol did. But our creation is meaningful to the community.
The canned-food drive we have embarked upon in conjunction with The Salvation Army is intended to bring out the best in this generous community to lend a helping hand to the neediest among us.
It is the best and safest way to offer assistance to those who need it most. Many of us see homeless people or others who appear to be down on their luck and want to help. But the reality is — even though it’s not politically correct to say so — most people are scared to do so. They either think of the needy on the streets as potentially dangerous or as addicts who are simply trying to swindle them, and those are valid concerns. Some of those in need are the working poor or grandparents who are stuck raising their children’s children or others who are truly disabled.
The Salvation Army has screening processes to help make every assurance possible that people who are truly in need receive the nourishment they need and a safe place to sleep, along with spiritual and life-skills guidance. It also rates as one of the best charities around for putting monetary donations where the needs are, not to overhead or high-paid CEOs.
So, if you want to do something that will make a difference in the lives of people who need it most, stop by and donate non-perishable canned goods here at our office. Those who do will be entered in a drawing to win a copy of “A Taste of Home Town” autographed by Lance Bass and free subscriptions. Every time our window gets full, we’ll make a delivery to The Salvation Army headquarters on 13th Avenue.
What better display of love of community could we have in this season of Thanksgiving?
