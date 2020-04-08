While politicians and national media continue to play gotcha games and, worse, blame games, there are millions of people nationwide — and thousands locally — who are putting their own lives on the line every day.
We need look no further than South Central Regional Medical Center. Doctors, nurses and support staff continue to show up to work to try to get in front of an invisible enemy that caught the world by surprise.
These men and women have families, yet every day, they risk it all to help others. It is a fascinating look into the human psyche and such a wonderful respite from the 24-hour-a-day bombardment of “Who’s to blame?” that most of us have been treated to.
We could join the party and play the blame game, too, but we would rather get our information from the experts and disseminate it as such.
So far, Jones County and the surrounding counties have been spared deaths from the COVID-19 virus. There have been 15 reported cases of COVID-19 in Jones County, with five of those being South Central employees. We have the utmost faith that correct measures are being taken in each of those cases.
We also know how important South Central is to the fight against COVID-19. We know how important the expansion to that hospital had been, in case the need becomes overwhelming. We know how important the doctors and nurses are too. You should have absolute confidence in the professional nature of our health-care workers.
As Easter approaches, we also should say an extra prayer for the end of this scourge. We also should pray for those who come face to face with an invisible monster to keep each of you from coming face to face with an invisible monster.
Let the politicians and dishonest national media fight the war of ratings and soundbites. Let the doctors and nurses tackle the problem. And let your only NEWSPAPER deliver facts about the affects of this virus and the steps that are being taken to cure it.
