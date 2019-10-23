While Congress dithers with phone calls to Ukraine and collusion and corruption that do not exists the crisis of our time is showing no signs of slowing down. Those in charge of creating public policy, similarly, show no signs of doing a damn thing.
According to the Health and Human Services Department of the federal government, an estimated 47,600 people died in 2018 due to overdosing on opioids. An estimated 2 million people had an opioid use disorder in the same year. And a staggering 10.3 million people misused prescription opioids in 2018.
As health professionals become more and more conservative with prescribing these oftentimes essential yet addictive drugs, those in the throes of addiction continue to find ways to get a fix. Many times, that means hitting the streets for a drug such as heroin, which is a cheaper, easier-to-get opiate.
It also will lead addicts to do whatever they need to do to get that next fix. That could lead to theft of money or prescription drugs from family and friends or even breaking into a stranger’s home to look for prescription drugs.
That is why the Laurel Police Department’s semi-annual drug take-back programs are so important. On Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, the LPD will be collecting any unused or unwanted prescription drugs. Once the drugs are collected, they will be weighed and sealed, then given to the Drug Enforcement Agency for disposal. The success of this program shows each time it takes place and we have little doubt the success will continue on Saturday.
Tonight or Friday, take inventory of your prescription medications. Those that are expired or are not being used anymore, take them to the LPD for disposal.
This country is facing a crisis that it has remained mostly blind to. The outcome of this fight is a fight for survival. Once people get addicted to these types of drugs, rebounding is tremendously difficult. There is no easy answer. But we can do our part to make sure that dangerous prescriptions stay out of the hands of both addicts and children.
Of course, beating addiction is not impossible. On Saturday, the Leader-Call will feature the current group of Jones Coiunty Drug Court graduates. Their stories are those of perseverance, patience and a will to overcome addictions and are as amazing as they are heart-wrenching.
While Congress dithers, where it counts most — locally — positive moves are being made to finally end this scourge. But we haven’t even scraped the surface yet.
