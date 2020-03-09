The weather is warming up and the thoughts of Santa Claus and Christmas movies are far from the average person’s minds. But there is an everlasting teaching moment from the Christmas film “It’s a Wonderful Life” that is apt today as Americans tackle the coronavirus.
In the film, Jimmy Stewart’s character George Bailey is trying to stop a run on his family’s savings and loan business. As customers storm the building trying to get their money, he is forced to use his own money to curb the run on the bank. He pleads with the customers — just take as much as you need to get through the current crisis. After one customer insists on taking out everything he has, the others start negotiating and taking “what they need.” The savings and loan survives another day.
While the film is fiction, that scene has a direct correlation to how Americans are facing the coronavirus. Visit stores and try to find hand sanitizer and, likely, you will walk away empty-handed. People are hoarding such supplies, with many others trying to profit on people’s fears. Instead of taking what they need to get through it, customers are clearing the shelves.
There is a “me” mentality that has been infiltrating American society for decades now — take care of yourself to minimize your own hardships. The feeling of working as a team has disappeared. Clearing shelves of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and surgical masks is great evidence of that mentality.
We often point to the men and women who were alive during World War II — known as The Greatest Generation — when everyone pulled the wagons for the better good. When they were told to ration everything from food to gas, there was no hesitation. When asked to contribute to the war effort, Americans responded.
Will that spirit of camaraderie and teamwork ever return? What if the coronavirus turns out to be as bad as many are predicting? If asked, will people limit the number of jugs of hand sanitizer each person can acquire?
“It’s a Wonderful Life” had a happy ending, with singing and bells ringing as a winter’s snow majestically fell. Everyone came out fine.
As will we with the coronavirus, if we work together and put to bed the notion of the “me first” approach to the latest crisis.
