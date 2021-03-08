As President Joe Biden readies himself to sign future generations nearly $2 trillion into more debt, the City of Laurel and Jones County have shown the benefits of paying debts on time and living within their means.
The city financed a $1 million bond that came with an astounding interest rate of less than 1 percent. City Council President Tony Thaxton said he had never heard of a rate that low. Even more astounding, two separate bids came in at under 1 percent.
That news came just days after Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller of the Jones County Board of Supervisors announced that the county had achieved the coveted A-plus bond rating. Board President Johnny Burnett congratulated Miller, the new supervisors and the new sheriff for staying within budget.
Residents should pay attention to how important it is to stay ahead of the finances, whether running the city, the country or your own household. We know it is difficult, at times, but with fiscal responsibility comes many advantages. Car loans are attainable at lower rates, as are home mortgages. Keeping credit-card balances at a minimum — or none at all — will lead to dramatic financial freedom every person should strive for.
And then we have the federal government,which has already spent future generations into financial ruin. The spending in Washington, on the backs of generations not yet born, is the making of a financial disaster. It might not happen today or this year, but one day, the great reckoning on our debt has to come. Spending is unsustainable at this rate. The printing presses never stop running as more and more pieces of paper are circulated into the financial markets. Math always wins.
As of this writing, the United States’ national debt is more than $28 trillion — a number so astronomical, it is beyond comprehension. The debt per taxpayer — most of you included — is more than $223,000. The deficit — the difference in what one takes in and what one spends — is more than $4 trillion. Unfunded liabilities — what the government has promised with Social Security and Medicare — is $159 trillion.
And now, with the support of only one political party, we are adding another $2 trillion onto that bill that one day will either need to be collected or will make our currency worthless. Imagine spending $600 on a loaf of bread. It could happen. It should frighten every American to see how irresponsible our government has been with its finances.
Polls will say that more than 70 percent of the people queried were in favor of the $2 trillion bill because of the $1,400 payoff most Americans will get — a pittance to what has been allocated.
Politicians who devised and passed this monstrosity will smile and glad-hand one another while trumpeting that now American will be rescued, when in reality all that was done with this disgusting display of spending was bring us $2 trillion closer to ruin.
Bravo, Laurel and Jones County, for practicing what we wish the federal government would have done generations ago — live within its means. The positive results of fiscal responsibility are many. We saw that at the last City Council meeting. The negatives of fiscal irresponsibility will show themselves sooner or later. Math always wins.
