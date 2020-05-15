One of the most somber, poignant days of the year occurs each May during National Police Week. Historically, ceremonies would have taken place this week honoring those who have died in the line of duty.
Four Mississippi officers — Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen, Lowndes County Constable Willie West, Chickasaw County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Voyles and Panola County Constable Eula Ray “Raye” Hawkins — were killed in the line of duty in 2019. Their deaths shine a light on the dangers of being a police officer.
We saw that locally weeks ago when a convicted felon got into a brawl with Jones County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chase Smith. They were in an isolated part of Jones County. Backup was miles away. The fight got nasty before Smith subdued the suspect. It could have been so much worse.
Nearly 50 years ago, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. We honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice
Jones County will forever remember Feb. 28, 2001, when deputy Randy Chancellor — Jones 10 — was killed in the line of duty. The Chancellor family is always bravely at the forefront of this annual remembrance.
This year is different, though, in so many ways. COVID-19 has made gatherings almost impossible. Peace Officers Memorial Day was scheduled for Friday.
That we cannot gather in honor of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the name of safety does not mean we cannot thank every police officer who puts on the uniform each day. Each time they walk out the door for a shift, it could be their last.
In 2019, 146 law enforcement officers lost their lives in the line of duty. So far in 2020, 72 law enforcement officers have made the supreme sacrifice. Law enforcement remains a dangerous profession; yet, it is a vitally important function of civil government.
We commend our law enforcement and honor them for their service to the community. We look forward to next May 15 when we can honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in person.
