In the county that launched the grassroots — and highly influential — Citizens Against Corruption, it is only appropriate that it is a Jones Countian tackling corruption statewide on a massive scale.
Last week, State Auditor Shad White of Sandersville announced arrests in the largest embezzlement scheme in state history. According to a press release from White’s office, “Auditors concluded, after an eight-month investigation, that the accused conspired to illegally obtain millions in public funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program administered by the Department of Human Services. Defendants used a variety of business entities and schemes to defraud the taxpayers.”
Those arrested were John Davis, the former director of the Mississippi DHS; former DHS employee Latimer Smith; Dr. Nancy New, owner and director of the Mississippi Community Education Center and New Learning, Inc.; Zach New, assistant executive director of MCEC; Anne McGrew, accountant for MCEC; and former professional wrestler Brett DiBiase in a multimillion-dollar embezzlement scheme.
“We have worked tirelessly in the Auditor’s office to uncover this sprawling conspiracy, so I want to thank the investigators, auditors and analysts who all assisted,” White said.
Hooray! And, please, don’t ever get caught up in politics of corruption as usual. That happens too often to well-meaning politicians who get caught up in the game. We have seen it locally when officials were in office too long and felt invincible. We have seen a high-profile arrest here of a county supervisor and are aware of White’s interest in the past administration of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
As White said, “I don’t care how politically connected a person may be. You do not have the right to treat taxpayer money as your own or to lie to the taxpayers about what you’re doing with that money. Others doing this kind of thing are on notice: this will not be tolerated now.”
When genuine efforts are made to expose corruption — whether from a state agency, an honest local newspaper or a grassroots group — it is amazing what can be accomplished. It starts with people taking a stand that special treatment for special people is no longer acceptable. Whether living in a gated community or a small apartment in the inner city, every person should be afforded the same treatment.
Changes are being made — slowly. These arrests are tangible proof of that change. That White is from Sandersville, the son of the mayor, is one more reason for all of us here fighting corruption to hold our heads high.
White’s recent arrests should have every shady politician quaking in his or her boots. There is a new sheriff in town when it comes to taxpayer money and he is coming for you on behalf of all of us.
Keep going, Mr. Auditor. The vast majority of the residents of this state are in your corner. For those with sinister motives, like stealing taxpayer money from those in need, we have two words for you: BE AFRAID!
