Less than two weeks from now would have been the annual Loblolly Festival. We are still saddened that the premier event in Laurel will not happen because of COVID-19 and the lack of interest from vendors.
But look around Laurel on most weekends now, and it looks as if every Saturday is Loblolly. Parking lots in front of shops and local eateries are almost always filled. The streets of downtown are packed — and we mean packed — with people from all over. The “Home Town” effect certainly is not waning, but actually seems to be increasing by the day.
That is a good thing — a very good thing. Laurelites who lived here a decade ago can remember what weekends were like in downtown. Had it not been for the whistle of the Amtrak Crescent rolling through twice per day, the silence may never have been broken. When people were seen in downtown, it was almost always the same folks who worked in the area.
What Laurel always had, though, was potential. It has the grandeur of the Avenues, a museum like few others and a quaint downtown that exemplifies the moniker “City Beautiful.” What it didn’t have were reasons for people to not only come downtown, but to stay downtown. There are reasons now — many reasons.
We are reminded of the film “Field of Dreams,” when a voice from the corn echoed, “If you build it, they will come.” Those who took a chance on a television show in Laurel, those who made that show into a smashing success and those who have built upon that success to make Laurel into what it always could have been should all be congratulated. Businesses that were here in the days of “downtown tumbleweeds” and the newcomers who have added to the allure of Laurel have used those efforts to welcome greatness.
Keep it up, Laurel!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.