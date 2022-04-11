What the hell is wrong with some people?
Our front-page stories today should shake everyone to their core. Both are horrific examples of a society gone stark-raving mad.
On one side of today’s front page is Kristi Moore, who is sporting a black eye after being ‘sucker-punched’ after a youth softball — YOUTH Softball — game. The other tells of “juveniles” whose actions, if proved true, are so heinous that, without question, they should face the adult judicial system and the consequences that brings.
But first, Moore. She was working a youth softball game as the lone official. But she was alone, doing the best she could, we surmise. She is not a professional umpire, for if she was, she certainly wouldn’t be wasting her time on the youth fields of Laurel.
More likely, she enjoys the sport and being there for the children, so she tried to better her community by donning an official’s uniform to keep order on the field. The only thing between an organized softball match and chaos is the officials. Chaos is what many witnessed this weekend at the Sportsplex, including an out-of-control parent waiting and sucker-punching the referee in an act that’s disgraceful, not only to sports but to humanity. The parent fled the scene before eventually being arrested. We hope the shame — and criminal consequences — follow the parent for years to come.
Moore’s bruises will heal, but what message did that send? How many more people will want to give their time and effort for little pay to be treated like that? How many will risk going on the field to try to keep the peace and some modicum of fairness if an insane parent loses his or her mind and turns to violence? The ones who will pay the price will be the youth who play sports. Imagine a youth softball match with no officials? That is certainly the direction we are headed, and this disgraceful act will do nothing to attract more officials.
As awful a spectacle that onlookers witnessed at the Sportsplex is that of a group of South Jones High School students who are accused of doing horrific acts to a fellow student — a fellow human being — who those students likely saw as an easy target. Understandably, the victim’s family did not want the light to shine on such a horrific act, but it had to be exposed. The victim has nothing to be ashamed of; the bullies do. A lot of what is described as “bullying” these days is just “boys being boys.”
But this goes way beyond that. The young student was sodomized with a bottle, according to reliable reports. In what world could anyone sink to that level of sheer depravity? Much like the insane parent who pummeled the umpire, if the accusations in this case turn out to be true, we urge the justice system to level serious, adult charges. There has to be an example made of anyone who could do something so heinous to another human being.
Our society is degrading at a rate few if any could ever imagine. Every night, in cities large and small, we read of shootings, death, stabbings — and the list goes on and on. Collectively as a society, we have lost our respect for life, whether is be the “legal” killing of 60 million babies through abortions or the shootings in midtown Manhattan or shoving a bottle in another person’s rectum. When society degrades completely, chaos and anarchy rule.
We are close to a society where anarchy rules, and a large part of that is the lack of consequences the perpetrators face.
We can only hope in these two cases that the consequences are both severe and send a clear message. If not, those who chose not to make these consequences severe will find themselves in the crosshairs of this newspaper.
This cannot stand. This must not stand.
