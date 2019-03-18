When Leader-Call chief reporter and editor Mark Thornton walks into the Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting twice per month or arrives at the Laurel City Council, there likely are some muted grumbles — especially from those making the decisions.
It’s not that public officials don’t like Mark personally. But they know that having a reporter in the building means that what they say and what they do will be under scrutiny. Those who make decisions will be held accountable for actions taken.
Public meetings — scheduled at a time when most of the public is out working — need a watchdog. The local press, especially local newspapers, are providing that watch and that scrutiny.
Sunshine Week was celebrated last week in our industry, but freedom of the press should be celebrated by every citizen in this great land, because it benefits us all, not just journalists.
Surely these boards would love to take the road that Sheriff Alex Hodge has and give the proverbial middle finger to the local newspaper because he is still in the midst of a hissy fit over actions he has taken and that we have the gall to point out. As most loyal readers know, Hodge has cut the LL-C out of all dissemination of information. We find our ways, though, no matter the hoops he makes us jump through.
But imagine someone like our own little Napolean in a brown costume having completely unfettered power to do what he wants, without the oversight of a local newspaper? Scared yet? You should be. Imagine the City Council or the Board of Supervisors being able to do the same. They could do anything — with taxpayer money — and have complete control over what you are allowed to know.
As the landscape of journalism has changed with the advent and dominance of the Internet and social media, local newspapers have taken a huge hit. The watchdogs are being put out of business with no credible outlet taking its place. Anyone with an internet connection or cable hookup can hear the baloney coming out of Washington, D.C., but only local newspapers can give watch to out-of-control local public officials — Hodge and his ilk.
Support for local newspapers is key to a thriving community. Thankfully, we continue to thrive with a sole desire to provide needed sunshine on public officials who want darkness.
We thank the community for your support.
