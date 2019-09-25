Over the years of our ownership of The ReView of Jones County and, for the past almost seven years, the “Our View” section of Page A4 has touched on topics as widespread as legalizing gay marriage, the state flag, Facebook and City Hall. The one we have tackled most, though, in an effort to hammer home a serious point is to stop concentrating on the who and concentrate on the what.
Relatives of convicted felons, drunk drivers, molesters and any other form of law enforcement degenerate we report on routinely put us through the wood-chipper for our coverage. They fail constantly to see the what, being so caught up with “the who.”
Here we go again. But the hammer this time does not swing for a local Facebook hater, but at the now-formal impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump because he had a phone call.
There is and has been nothing — zero, zip — that our president has been proven to have done illegally. He has had every bit of his life, most of his closest confidantes’ lives and his family scrutinized in ways that the most anyone else would have melted under. Russia? Strikeout. Stormy Daniels? Whiff. Collusion, corruption, oh my? Sorry.
Had he done anything provable, it would have been found with an army of FBI specialists and attorneys conducting those investigations. And let’s not forget most of those same investigators hate his guts. Still, nothing.
Here is what Donald Trump is guilty of: He is guilty of defeating the Washington’s Establishment candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race. From that moment almost three years ago, he had to be destroyed. Calls for impeachment began shortly after he assumed the office of president. This is not a new topic, but one of desperation.
In no way will one of the Democratic candidates defeat Trump in 2020. Democrats’ ideas — higher taxes, open borders, cradle-t0-grave government assistance — are the makings of a financial disaster.
With no vision and nothing to point to other than, in effect, buying votes, the Dems needed their Battle of the Ardennes Forest. Their Battle of the Bulge. (In the winter of 1944-45, with the Germans on the brink of defeat in World War II, Hitler launched one last great massive offensive in Belgium known as the Battle of the Bulge. When it failed, the final nail had been driven into the Nazi coffin.)
Since his election, those on the left have looked at Donald Trump with disdain. He had no chance, no shot and no business being president. They still cannot accept the will of the American people.
And now they have launched their last great offensive. Like the Germans, it will fail. Democrats are incapable of seeing the what — ask yourself if you are better off today than three years ago? — because of “the who” — there really is no “what.”
We defer to U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to sum up this entire impeachment mess — a mess the American people are going to have to suffer through for months on end: “This was never about Russian collusion or Ukrainian prosecutions. It is all about undoing the 2016 election and the will of the American people.”
