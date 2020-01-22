For weeks now, one of the burning questions among locals has been, “What will Alex Hodge do next?” Conventional wisdom says that he wouldn’t want to just run his multimillion-dollar B-Clean business because, with a few more years working a job in state or local government, he would become fully vested in his state retirement. Makes sense. He’d be foolish not to.
There have been several rumors about where Hodge was going to work next, but the most consistent one is that he was set to be hired by newly elected Attorney General Lynn Fitch to head up that agency’s investigative division. That caused many in the profession to wonder aloud how that was possible, seeing how he’d never even served as an investigator … But some people in the know have insisted it was a done deal. He’d been hired.
But when we contacted the AG’s office shortly after hearing the first buzz, Fitch’s public relations person said his name wasn’t on the list, but he assured us he’d let us know if Hodge is hired.
Here’s what we believe: Fitch, who is unquestionably part of The Establishment in state politics, agreed to hire Hodge as a political favor to one of her high-ranking colleagues that Hodge has a connection to (take your pick of Gov. Tate Reeves, former Gov. Phil Bryant, et. al.). But when word started circulating that Hodge was going to be hired, State Auditor Shad White or someone in his office gave her a tip that she’d better pump the brakes because there’s an investigation going on and, well, she might want to wait on the results or she might be embarrassed …
Just a theory, but an educated one. It’s true that the current and past state auditors have a policy of never confirming or denying whether an investigation is ongoing. But they can’t hide when they’re conducting an investigation. And members of that agency’s investigative staff were at the courthouse looking at Hodge’s records a few months back and four were in the sheriff’s department on Tuesday afternoon of this week.
Some were there last week, too. That’s no rumor … that’s a fact. They won’t talk about what they’re doing, of course, but when someone in the know was asked if it was a routine audit, the response was, “It’s definitely not routine.”
Stay tuned …
