On the same day the Laurel Leader-Call called in its thumbs down section for an end to the practice of changing our clocks twice per year, the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.
The legislation was co-sponsored by Mississippi’s Cindy Hyde-Smith. It has been being pushed for years to end the antiquated practice of moving the clocks forward during the spring and backward in autumn. Maybe most astounding is that the Senate voted unanimously on anything. That body cannot seem to agree on what color the sky is let alone passing unanimous legislation.
According to a report issued by the senators, potential effects of making DST permanent for the nation include:
• Benefits the economy. According to a study by JP Morgan Chase, which found that there is a drop in economic activity of 2.2 percent – 4.9 percent when clocks move back.
• Benefits the agricultural economy, which is disrupted disproportionately by biannual changes in time by upsetting the synergy between farmers’ schedules and their supply chain partners.
• Reduces car crashes and car accidents involving pedestrians. Better aligning daylight hours to drivers’ standard work hours’ increases visibility, according to the American Journal of Public Health and the Journal of Safety Research. Also reduces the number of vehicle collisions with wildlife by 8-11 percent by shifting normal traffic patterns to an hour off from nocturnal wildlife’s behavior.
• Benefits health by reducing risks for cardiac issues, stroke and seasonal depression.
• Reduces childhood obesity and increases physical fitness. According to studies published by the International Journal Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity and the Journal of Physical Activity and Health, children see an increase in physical activity during DST. The Journal of Environmental Psychology found that DST increased pedestrian activity by 62 percent and cyclists activity by 38 percent because of additional daylight.
• Reduces theft by 27 percent, according to a 2015 Brookings Institution because of additional daylight in the evenings.
• Reduces energy usage. A 2008 study by the U.S. Department of Energy found that during the four weeks the United States extended daylight savings from the 2005 law, there were savings of about 0.5 percent in electricity per day. Later studies have also shown that the energy savings are minimal but a small savings does occur.
Ok, maybe we didn’t actually sway the U.S. Senate, but we do know a good idea when we see one.
