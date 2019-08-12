We were saddened to see the reaction of so many when the results for Tuesday’s elections came out. In most races, even those going to runoffs, the chatter stayed at a minimum.
But in one of the most highly charged, passionate elections in decades, the reaction to the sheriff’s race results made most in Jones County shake their heads.
We knew the incumbent would likely blame this newspaper. We are an easy target and can take it. But the vitriol from the incumbent’s camp was, in some cases, directed at each of you, the voter.
We read how one sheriff’s investigator called the voters of Jones County “low-quality folks.” Really?
The sheriff’s department is erroneously blaming the intellect of the voters of this county and the one news outlet with the guts to report real news for an outcome he certainly didn’t expect. Neither did his people, apparently.
We chalk up Tuesday’s election results to several factors. 1- No matter how he talks around it, getting a $3 million budget increase WILL lead to raised taxes. Either that or other services need to be cut by that much. Either way is unpalatable for voters. WE PAY ENOUGH TAXES ALREADY! 2- The looming State Auditor’s investigation into questionable payroll practices. 3- Accused felons skating justice because indictments didn’t get served in time. 4- Special treatment for “special” people.
What role did this newspaper play in the voters’ decision?
We reported on the budget increase that would lead to the tax increase, which was not our reading, but that of the county’s chief financial officer who has been doing that job for decades. He said it, we reported it.
We reported Shad White’s investigation into the sheriff’s department when few others would. The voters have the right to know if their sheriff is under investigation by anyone.
We have skilled reporters who put a pattern together of an increasing number of suspected felons being let go because indictments were not delivered on time. We didn’t make those rulings, the law did. We reported on it when few others would.
A well-connected businessman, drunk, totaled his vehicle on Flynt Road. He was taken to jail to wait for less than a rerun episode of M*A*S*H and released into the custody of another well-connected businessman. We know it. Others know it. It is fact. We were simply brave enough to report it.
Contrary to what many in the sheriff’s office say, we believe the voters of Jones County are the smartest around. They saw through the polished politician and made an educated decision. We expect the good people of Jones County to do the same on Aug. 27, despite the social-media theatrics that are in full swing now.
