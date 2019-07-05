The following was written by State Auditor Shad White of Sandersville and posted to his Facebook page on the Fourth of July. It sums up our sentiments perfectly.
•
There was a time not that long ago when — regardless of your skin color or politics or religion or any of the other things that make us different — we could be united in respect for America.
We are losing that, and it is dangerous for the future of our country.
We can’t even agree that this country (with all its challenges) has given us incredible blessings or agree that the flag is a symbol of those blessings.
We can’t even agree to all stand for the national anthem and pause in unity for just a second before going back to arguing. No, everything has to be divisive now. It’s not good.
I think we have lost this one point of unity because social justice warriors, who want to make themselves feel better about how woke they are, have whined and ultimately held sway over nearly every part of culture — Hollywood, media, sports, big corporations, all of it. The only place we haven’t lost is the hearts of a lot of good, common sense, everyday working people.
Those woke folks would just prefer that the rest of us be quiet. They are scared, most of all, of the smart conservative. The smart conservative must be shamed and silenced so that the woke can have their way.
To hell with that. I am not giving up the last pieces of our national life that unite us. I’m not going to be quiet and cede the floor to the woke, and I hope you’re not either. I’m not content to watch this country be divided just so a vocal few can engage in the never-ending, unresolvable fights that give meaning to their lives.
For my part, for whatever it’s worth, I’m sticking with America. I wish we could all go back to uniting behind that. Happy birthday to the greatest country on the planet.
