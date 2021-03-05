Can two sides be right? In the real world, yes. But not in the cyberworld. There is no room for seeing both sides in what passes for journalism in the national media these days and certainly not on social media.
And when it comes to matters involving law enforcement, the people whose voices are loudest — as always — are either pro-police or pro-con. They side with the ones wearing badges or the ones wearing the handcuffs instead of trying to get more information. And then, even if they do get more information that disputes their original belief, they double-down.
As with almost every video of a cop vs suspect that goes viral, it’s important to know the whole story. That doesn’t necessarily excuse the officer, but context is important. It’s everything.
Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith made a wise statement about the arrest that Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies made on the campus Thursday: “We do not fully know the circumstances leading to the arrest other than the alleged driving violations that occurred off campus.”
Bingo. An honest assessment of the situation. Did it look bad for an off-duty deputy in his pickup to try to stop a student who was pulling into a parking place? Of course it did. Did tasing her after she was handcuffed look bad? You bet.
Anyone who saw those things would be right to think it was wrong. But when one reads the report (see Page A1), it makes more sense.
Years ago, the anti-cop crowd would say the police shouldn’t be “judge and jury” out on the streets. But these days, that’s exactly what their detractors are doing. We waited to talk to JCSD officials. Their side of the story was illuminating.
We also understand why Dr. Smith put out his statement. It neither defends law enforcement nor the student. He has to make sure that the campus community is as safe as possible, and he doesn’t defend the actions of anyone — student, faculty, law enforcement or private citizen — who poses a threat to that goal.
He concluded with this: “The college is cooperating with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office to learn the facts of the arrest.”
If only everyone else would do the same …
Ideally, people would comply with the police. That would put a halt to 99.9 percent of the high-profile police incidents we’ve all seen. As JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said: Just obey the officer at first, then you can go get an attorney and file a complaint.
Sounds reasonable. In a society that increasingly isn’t.
