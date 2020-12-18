Several weeks ago, Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski opined on the possibility of fracturing the current United States of America. Others — not many — have also opined on this subject, examining whether the nation as it is now is beyond reconciliation. Is it humanly possible to be split so terribly with a body politic that doesn’t try to heal that rift, but divide it further?
Then Rush Limbaugh, citing those who have floated the balloon, spent a considerable amount of time examining the same — whether we have “jumped the shark” as a country. Limbaugh, who never actually pushed for secession but pointed out others are saying that, was pilloried for trying to tear apart the union. Should he have been?
If the movement is ever to take hold, the first thing that would have to go is secession. Say that word and all one sees is the Battle of Antietam or Gettysburg in the horrors of the War Between the States. In that case, though, one side was trying to keep the Union together. There was great animus on both sides. Mention secession and the thought of 600,000 dead will pop into your head.
So let’s think about a divorce, preferably a friendly divorce. Anyone who has ever visited the chancery court knows that some divorces are nasty and others quite cordial. Who is saying a national divorce couldn’t be cordial? Maybe it is just what we need.
We love the United States of America. Saying those first two words, though, is a classic oxymoron in today’s culture. We are not United States in ways we need to be. We have highways and rail lines that connect us, but can anyone point to one aspect of life the majority of Americans can agree on? We can’t. Can you fathom a time where we ever will be “united” in one purpose again? Strike two. We shouldn’t have to agree to be respectful of differences. But too many people seem to believe we should be of a singular mindset — especially the ones who claim to want “diversity.”
As we stand here, our marriage is still amicable. But those notions are fleeting. We can feel it every day. Should we not at least explore getting a divorce? Just don’t call it secession.
(1) comment
How bout you call it treason bc that's what it is. Let's be honest. And you know what they say about traitors.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.