Is Laurel City Councilman Stacy Comegys trying to find a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist?
He will propose at tonight’s (Tuesday) city council meeting an ordinance to develop policies and procedures and police reforms. Are reforms necessary in a department that, statistics show, have few use-of-force reports? Of 1,845 arrests in 2019, there were 44 that needed a use-of-force report — about .25 percent of all arrests. That is an astounding number. Most of those, Chief Tommy Cox said, are because of the use of a taser. The Laurel police are not standing at the intersection randomly picking folks to taser. In our experience watching law enforcement, the vast majority of tasing incidents are the fault of one person — the one tased.
Parts of Comegys’ plans have merit, including using de-escalation techniques to gain voluntary compliance. We would be shocked if that is not the overwhelming goal of all of Jones County’s law enforcement and not just LPD’s.
Comegys wants the placing of a knee, foot or body weight on the neck to be specifically prohibited. That is open-ended as well. What if an officer is wrestling with a suspect who does not want to be arrested? During the tussle, officer pins suspect until handcuffs are applied? Would that officer face jail time or firing? Would it be more prudent to add to Comegys’ plan, “until the suspect is detained”?
Every Laurel resident wants to go to sleep at night knowing the city is safe. We are blessed in that our rates of crime are low. We want a police force that treats everyone equally — which we have.
Some of what Comegys says we do agree with, but we cannot let overreaching reforms handcuff the police. And we don’t want to create a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist.
We urge prudence in considering these reforms and hope that votes are not emotion-driven, but what is best for all the people of Laurel.
