Wednesday morning, Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton went to the Jones County School District Central Office on Highway 11 to report on a specially called “public” meeting to discuss the district’s plans for combating the COVID-19 virus.
He arrived a few minutes before the meeting was set to start and found two signs on the office window. The first was an announcement of the “public” meeting. Below it was a sign declaring the district office closed because of the coronavirus. Indeed, the doors were locked, but the building was not empty.
Because of guidelines sent down from state government, gatherings should be kept to 10 or fewer people in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Because of that, Thornton was kept out of the special meeting because his presence would have elevated the number past the threshold. That resulted in a public meeting being anything but public.
Thornton was allowed to snap a photo of the board at work and information from the meeting was gathered well after the meeting ended. We don’t for one second believe that there was anything nefarious going on behind those doors. But we also are wary when public bodies, for whatever reason, close public meetings. It flies in the face of Sunshine Laws that are vital to a free society. We don’t want local and state bodies to find excuses to keep the public out of public meetings.
If physical presence of the public and the media is impossible, steps should be taken to stream the meeting live on Facebook or through a website. We urge public bodies to consider such in the future instead of keeping the public out.
We cannot start that precedent, because as sure as today is Saturday, governmental bodies will take advantage of any chance they can to cloak their actions in darkness.
