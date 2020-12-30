Ringing in this New Year will be different than any year in our memory. There won’t be much revelry or large gatherings. There won’t be many champagne corks popping the dawn of a fresh start. Such is life at the close of 2020.
The muted celebrations are not all negative, though. With fewer people out, that means fewer drunks on the road. Oh, there will be some who decide to overdo it and get behind the wheel. Let us be the first to scold them!
But we are heartened to know that there will be a counter-balance to the drunks — the men and women in uniform who will be out patrolling our roadways tonight. We join with our friends at Southern Beverage in begging anyone who wants to drink too much and drive to stop.
The way 2020 has been, don’t tempt fate. Just keep it between the ditches and watch her fade away in the rearview mirror or, better yet, just hunker down. Stay safe and eat plenty of black-eyed peas, hog jowl and cabbage on Friday, then pray hard for a better 2021.
