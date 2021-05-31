Residents of Laurel interested in the future of their city have an obligation to tune in on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. for a mayoral debate on SuperTalk Laurel. The debate also will be available via Facebook Live on the Leader-Call’s Facebook page.
The debate will feature two-term incumbent Johnny Magee, and Independents Miranda Beard and Anthony Hudson. It will be moderated by Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski.
The questions will be probing, and this will be far from an hour-long public relations appearance. Cegielski, a nearly 30-year columnist in Laurel, has never been shy of asking tough questions, and he won’t be on Wednesday. To continue the growth of this city, we need leaders who can answer those tough questions, with substantive, transparent and honest answers.
The debate will last one hour. It will be an hour worth paying attention to because of the ramifications on Election Day. This is the biggest decision voters get to make. Be as educated and involved as possible.
Anyone who cannot view the Live Facebook feed or listen on SuperTalk, the debate will be available on our website at leader-call.com.
And while we are talking about important events, we are ticking closer to Saturday, which could be one of the biggest weekends in Laurel history.
June Jam — a day full of music, food and fun — will begin at noon on Saturday with live music at The Knight Butcher. Ra’Shad The Blues Kid is scheduled to play at 3 p.m. at Trustmark Art Park in downtown Laurel, and then the first June Jam will be in the parking lot across from the Scotsman. It will be a great event — and FREE.
