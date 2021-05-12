In 2020, when a new virus known as COVID-19 first started to show itself, President Trump did an interview with Bob Woodward for yet another book on all that was negative about Trump.
During those interviews, Trump says that he knew about the virus and the dangers early but didn’t want to alarm the American people into hysterics and panic-buying.
Trump’s detractors quickly pounced and claimed that Americans don’t panic in such situations. Of course, store shelves had long since been cleared of toilet paper, and disinfectant wipes were wiped out. But Americans don’t panic we were told.
Yes, we do.
Our lifestyle allows us to panic. The least-well-off among us live much better than the vast majority of the world. Our wealth allows us to buy 200 rolls of toilet paper “just in case” when, according to statistics, about 70 percent of the world’s population doesn’t use toilet paper. Toilet paper is only an example of how we, despite claims from Trump detractors, lose our minds in the face of crisis.
Look at the hysterics that ensue when a hurricane churns near the Gulf or when a blizzard is headed for the East Coast. Bread, milk and eggs — so everyone can eat French toast, we presume — fly off the store shelves. People lose their minds because that is what we do. (The “we” is used in general terms, since some of us use common sense in such situations.)
It should come as little surprise, then, to see massive lines for gasoline forming from Alabama up the East Coast. It’s not only the lines, but those who pull up hauling storage tanks.
The current crisis stems from, we’re told, a Russian hack of a gasoline pipeline company that interrupted massive amounts of gasoline supplies nearly half of the East Coast’s fuel. The 5,500-mile pipeline runs from Texas to New Jersey and is not yet back in operation with supply running low. However, less than 30 percent of Mississippi’s fuel is supplied by the Colonial Pipeline.”
That is not the case in Mississippi — not yet, as long as people keep their heads.
We are professionals at handling adverse conditions. We fought through hurricanes Camille and Katrina. We have recovered from Mississippi River flooding, and we have risen from devastation from tornadoes. If anyone knows how to do it, it should be us. Let’s be an example for this latest crisis. Don’t panic. Be rational. Turn off cable news, shut off social media and summon your common sense.
