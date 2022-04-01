Much has been written — and talked about even more — about the horribly mislabeled “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida. The vast majority of what is being said about this bill is an absolute lie by a political party that is more interested in having the state control the nation’s children than the parents.
Consider this tweet from Chasten Buttigieg, whose husband Pete is the Transportation Secretary: “Every LGBTQ student, teacher, parent, nurse, astronaut, mechanic, soldier, etc in Florida is still LGBTQ. The governor can sign a bill making it illegal to acknowledge their existence, but he can’t make them disappear with a pen.”
Headlines in the Associated Press and on NPR always include, before “Don’t Say Gay,” the words, “so-called.” Of course, it doesn’t say who decided to call it that. The AP even reported that critics believe it marginalizes LGBTQ people.
NBC News framed the “so-called” bill this way: “Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled he would sign the bill, which would ban ‘classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity’ in primary schools.” Primary schools are those for grades kindergarten through high school, even though this bill is targeted to grades K-3.
ABC replaced “so-called” with “dubbed,” but included “Don’t Say Gay” bill, as if there is a consortium of corporate media and the Democrat Party that hand out talking points each morning.
The thing is, this has nothing to do with not saying gay. Zero. It is not in there. You can read it for yourself at leader-call.com. Unlike federal budget legislation, this bill is seven pages long and easily readable by anyone who wants to take the 10 minutes to read it. Do a search of the document and one will find theword “gay” appears zero times. The acronym LGBTQ appears zero times. “Trans” appears once — in the word transmitted.
However, the word “parent” or “parental” appears 39 times, and therein lies not only the pushback, but the terribly disingenuous interpretation that somehow saying the word “gay” in school is illegal and that those in the acronym class are being sent to leper colonies. It also doesn’t ban saying anything.
In actuality, it is the radical Left-wing’s plan to have children raised by the state and not the parents. Parents are inconvenient nuisances. To Gov. Ron DeSantis and other conservatives across the country, the key to regaining at least a modicum of sanity in the schools is to get the parents involved even more. This bill would empower parents.
If it were framed that way, a groundswell of support for those parents would take over. But in true Left-wing fashion, create a narrative out of whole cloth — “don’t say gay” — that appears to be targeted at the left wing’s base — victims — then have a compliant national media push the same falsehoods, and it turns into something it is not. By capitalizing on an uninformed public that is guided by emotion and not reason, falsehoods such as “Don’t Say Gay” run rampant.
There is only one problem — it is a lie.
