We can only imagine how awkward the request from Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves came across to conservative firebrand Chris McDaniel when Reeves asked for his endorsement for governor.
If there are two people who dislike each other more than Reeves and McDaniel, we would love to see them in a boxing ring. The feud between the two spans back almost a decade and is intense, to say the least.
It began when McDaniel backed Reeves’ opponent in the 2011 lieutenant governor’s election. In 2014, Reeves, an Establishment Republican darling and disciple of Haley Barbour, backed Sen. Thad Cochran, which was not unexpected. But he also made it clear that any legislation McDaniel tried to get passed, Reeves would scuttle it.
We had hoped that McDaniel would have challenged Reeves for the governor’s post or even try for the lieutenant governor’s post. The Ellisville native McDaniel instead made a second run at the U.S. Senate, where he was handily beaten by Establishment darling and Barbour disciple Cindy Hyde-Smith.
Despite the sting of the loss, McDaniel’s concession speech became a plea for Republicans to, gulp, vote for the Establishment darling Hyde-Smith. Anyone who knows McDaniel knows he didn’t want to do it, but his principles guided him to take the lesser of two evils — an Establishment Republican over a tax-and-spend Democrat. His endorsement of Hyde-Smith spoke volumes that conservative principles outweigh personal feelings.
We suspect that was the guiding force in his endorsement of Reeves, too. McDaniel saw in Reeves’ opponent someone who wanted to expand Medicaid funding and would push for a gas tax — more government. McDaniel wants less government and Reeves, gulp, is closer to McDaniel’s thinking — not very close, but closer than opponent Bill Waller.
Thankfully, Reeves never asked us or we would have told him where to stick his pair of spectacles. Reeves is one of the worst candidates ever to run for governor. He has ridden the coattails of his political masters — Barbour, Cochran and outgoing Gov. Phil Bryant — to his lofty post as lieutenant governor. But there is a reason we have continuously referred to him as “a turtle on a fencepost” — someone had to put him there because he didn’t get there by himself.
We think a Reeves administration would be a disaster, especially for a state that overwhelmingly went with the outsider Donald Trump for president in 2016. If there were any candidate more inside than Reeves, we have never seen him or her. His brand of back-room, Establishment, Good-Ol-Boys form of governance is sickening.
It would not surprise us one bit if whatever goodwill McDaniel expects in return for his endorsement is forgotten soon after next Tuesday’s runoff election. Reeves is nothing more than a stuffed-shirt politician.
McDaniel’s principles guided him to vote for Reeves, something we could never do. We much prefer to rid ourselves of the same old Establishment politicians who are leading the charge toward this nation’s destruction making our state move backward. It’s why we backed Trump so vociferously and why we would never in a million years back the likes of Turtle Reeves.
He is that bad.
