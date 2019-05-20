Laurel is home to a jewel that is the Veterans Memorial Museum. We are a patriotic community that flies the red, white and blue and holds our military servicemen and women in reverence. The sacrifices our military have given for this nation are immeasurable.
Many of those sacrifices are on display at the Veterans Memorial Museum on Hillcrest Drive in Laurel — sandwiched between the Laurel Police Department’s training facility and Dixie Golf Club.
The museum was the brainchild of Laurel icon Jimmy Bass and is staffed entirely by volunteers. The exhibits are amazing and tell quite a story about Laurel and Jones County’s contributions to America’s war efforts.
If you haven’t been there, well, what are you waiting for? Volunteers will guide you through some amazing items from wars as far back as the U.S. Civil War and through this generation’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Those who volunteer are veterans and are a wealth of knowledge.
Attendance alone will not sustain the museum, however, since it doesn’t cost anything to visit. Organizers ask for donations, but will not browbeat anyone for money. But those donations are the lifeblood of the museum and are desperately needed. Keeping the lights and the air-conditioning running in the summer is expensive enough!
On May 25 and 26, the Veterans Memorial Museum will host a benefit golf tournament with proceeds going toward keeping Laurel’s jewel operational. An ad and signup sheet are on today’s Page A3 and we urge golfers and those who just like a nice day outdoors to participate.
Sponsorships for businesses or philanthropic individuals also are available and we urge local businesses to get on board, too.
Cash prizes will be presented for flight winners, but we would hope those winners would be generous and donate that money back to the museum. That certainly would be a fine way to tell the men and women who operate that museum “thank you.”
The tournament is appropriately scheduled. On Monday, America will honor all of those who have given their lives in defense of this nation. Laurel and Jones County have sacrificed many of their native sons and daughters for that effort. Participating in this golf tournament will be a kind gesture in honoring those who paid the ultimate price.
And trust us when we say everyone should visit that museum. If you are lucky enough to visit when Mr. Bass is volunteering — usually on Friday — your experience will be enriched ten-fold.
Dust off those clubs, get the golf shoes out of the closet and take a couple whacks for a good cause.
