What endeared millions of Americans to Donald Trump was his strength. He pushed American strength, told the world that a strong America was back and delivered. Sometimes brash, he kept the lunatic Kim Jung-Il of North Korea in check. He had brokered Middle East peace deals no one thought possible. He called out the Communist Chinese at every chance. His message was clear — mess with the United States and there will be hell to pay.
And he backed it up. It was such a contrast from the previous administration, which began its eight-year reign with a worldwide apology tour and harping not on the American greatness but each of its failings.
Now that has returned. One only need listen to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi warning U.S. athletes to keep their mouths shut while in China for the Winter Olympics. No protesting the genocide of Muslim Uyghurs. No calling out China’s horrific use of slave labor to make so many of those Nikes athletes wear. It is too dangerous to do so, Pelosi said, for fear of Chinese repercussions.
Whether it is genuine government weakness or those in power are getting too rich off the communist Chinese, we would bet our last nickel that had Trump been in office, two things would have happened — a boycott of the so-called “Genocide Games” or a stiff warning to Chinese officials about the consequences of stifling athletes’ rights — or worse.
And he would have backed it up.
Now look what we have. Absolute weakness. So sad.
