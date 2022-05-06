The second Sunday in May is a celebration just about all of us can agree on. It’s unspoiled by religious differences and politics, and it doesn’t compete with football games or suffer from over-commercialization (well, not too much). It doesn’t cause people to go into a frenzy in an effort to make sure that everyone is fed and gets a gift — including the new fiancé of the stepson of the youngest daughter’s third husband and all of the kids from her previous marriages and their significant others ... and, uh-oh, what about the exes’ kids? Are they coming?
Nope, this is a celebration that’s free from all of the trappings and fretting that’s associated with too many holidays. This one is as American as baseball, apple pie and ... well, you know. It’s one thing most of us have in common — a Birthing Person. If you can’t spend time with yours in person, at least call and say, “Happy Birthing Person’s Day! I love you!”
There’s another thing that all of us have in common: We weren’t aborted. That’s something else to thank your Birthing Person for today. Even the people who are howling about the possible overturning of Roe v Wade — and making incomprehensible arguments that the loss of legal abortion would somehow spell the downfall of democracy and civilized society — had a Birthing Person who didn’t exercise that “sacred” right (which is regrettable, in some cases).
We all finished first out of tens of millions of other little swimmers in a co-ed race for our life, literally ... so we’re all miracles. That’s something else we have in common and should cherish. Our Birthing Person “chose” to carry us to the point of viability, and that’s something to be grateful for, no matter what happened afterward.
With the lunacy coming from The Left these days, it wouldn’t be surprising if there were a push to make this “Birthing Person’s Day” ... until someone realizes that the term alienates test-tube babies, at least.
We believe there should be a change, though. The terms “mother” and “birthing person” don’t adequately describe the people we are honoring on Sunday, for anyone with a uterus can be one of those. No, this day is set aside to praise the moms and mamas.
They’re the ones who gave us life, and too often, they’re given nothing but grief in return from the little urchins they sacrifice so much for. And these days, the culture doesn’t seem to respect or value them either, with ridiculous terms such as “birthing person” and “menstruating person.” Even the person who’s been hailed as the greatest legal scholar in the land was dumbfounded when asked to define what a woman is.
Strange days, indeed. Most peculiar, mama ... But not to worry. The normal, rational people who make up most of the country — not most of the soundbites — see and appreciate all that you have done and do. Please know that. We know you don’t do it for recognition, but please accept the praise of your children and bask in it at least this one day per year. You deserve it.
Happy Mama’s Day!
