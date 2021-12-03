Dr. Anthony Fauci, who should have been fired months ago, put the entire feeling of the Biden Administration — or whomever is actually in charge — on display with one answer to the only reporter who bothers to attend White House press briefings.
The question came from Fox News’ Peter Doocy — literally the only reporter who will or has asked probing questions of this administration — to Fauci about travel restrictions from overseas. “You advised the president about the possibility of new testing requirements for people coming into this country — does that include everybody?” Doocy asked.
“The answer is yes,” Fauci said.
Then Doocy asked about those who are not entering the country on airlines, rather those who are flooding across the Southern border in what can only be defined as an invasion with those in charge of stopping such invasions rolling out the red carpet for anyone and everyone.
“That's a different issue,” Fauci said.
Is it?
If the safety of the American people is at the heart of everything this administration says it has done, under what logical set of circumstances can one justify opening the borders to millions of third-world immigrants? No administration is this incompetent, which points to much more nefarious reasons for allowing such a flood of illegal aliens.
Fauci summed it up so perfectly in that one, short back-and-forth with a reporter. It’s not about beating COVID, but quite the opposite. This administration needs the fear of COVID to beat the population into blind compliance.
Any plan to curb COVID that this administration delivers that does not include getting the flood of illegal aliens under control is absolute garbage and should be treated as such.
