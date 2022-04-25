Reports from the Wall Street Journal on Monday showed that Twitter was poised to accept Elon Musk’s $46 billion bid to take the social media giant private. If it happens — and that is a huge if — Musk said that he would return Twitter to an avenue of free speech. We can take Musk at his word, and the platform would be opened up as it was originally intended.
Gone would be the days of censoring a 200-year-old newspaper for reporting the truth. Gone would be the deceit in banning a sitting president — and then former president — of the United States. Gone would be the days when a consortium of people who have been tasked with being the arbiter of truth. And if the “truth” doesn’t fit into a narrative of the decider, it is often deemed false. Musk says he wants to open up those avenues to allow for a free flow of ideas. He wants people to express themselves freely without worrying about being censored and eventually banned. Musk is receiving fierce resistance. The Biden Justice Department — lawyers for the president, make no mistake about that — is now on the prowl for Musk’s skin. There are too many zealots the Democrat party need to satisfy for the administration not to push back. Free speech is not welcomed in today’s Democrat party no matter how many times one might hear how it is the party of tolerance.
Watch how those in opposition melt down if Musk is successful. Watch how many people will recoil to safe spaces and bemoan what might happen if certain people are allowed back on Twitter. To today’s Democrats — hijacked by the radical left — free speech is great as long as you agree with them. The legacy media will join in the calls for investigations to “save democracy,” when they will cheerlead for the exact opposite. And, of course, Musk’s attempt will be cloaked in racism and bigotry ... of course it will.
Those who oppose more free speech cannot win in the arena of ideas. The only way they succeed is to sideline anyone with whom they disagree. We hope Musk is successful, but that he also adheres to his word, which so many people abandon once they reach a status of power. If you are 100 per- cent committed to returning Twitter into a refuge for free expression of ideas, we are on board. But if you betray your promise, we will remember that, too. For now, a victory for free speech is on the horizon.
That is something to celebrate in these terribly intolerant times.
