Nearly a year has passed since one of the most contentious election races in memory came to and end with Macon Davis dethroning Sheriff Alex Hodge in the latter’s quest for a fourth term. Davis advanced to the general election, where he was defeated by Joe Berlin.
Berlin is now leading the sheriff’s department in a way that, despite myriad calls from the Hodge camp that it would return to a state of disarray, is professional and gets the job done. Davis landed on his feet, too, and is now with the Laurel Police Department.
Yet a year from that August runoff, we are still seeing the effects of leadership that got complacent, lazy and became too concerned with a public image and social media than doing a necessary part of the job. On Thursday, the Leader-Call reported on the 30th felony suspect since the beginning of 2019 that will avoid justice because of a failure of leadership in delivering indictments in a timely manner.
All of them have been shocking, but the 30th was so egregious that Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette, whose job often is to salvage the sinking ship, waved the white flag. Career criminal Christopher Walters spent six years in jail on a separate charge in a county 50 miles from Jones County without being served. Is there any better place on Earth to be able to find a felon than sitting behind bars? It would have taken a half-tank of gas, about three hours and at least a modicum of taking the job seriously to have served him.
But now he will be out on the streets. The burglary charge that he faced in Jones County was dismissed because Walters’ right to a speedy trial was egregiously violated.
Will there be more? We are almost sure of it as more attorneys are finding similar cases. Public defender John Piazza has been dogged in defense of his clients. And while letting felons loose should make no one happy, having quality public defenders who can find such violations and then take advantage of those have to be credited for doing their jobs.
Walters’ case — and the at least 29 that preceded him — also shows that the voters of Jones County were wise and made the smartest decision in the Republican primary a year ago. Like for most politicians who spend too much time in office, the job gets cushy. The social media spotlight was bright, and the former sheriff bathed himself in that light. While doing so, he let down the residents of Jones County in ways that are continuing to be felt today.
The confidence the people should have in Berlin and his staff to do things right, to do the grunt work that doesn’t always garner headlines in an all-out effort to make Jones County safe, should be through the roof. Serving indictments is not a “sexy” undertaking, but, as we have seen at least 30 times, it is oh-so-necessary.
We can only hope the damage done by the complacency of the previous administration comes to an end soon. But we are not confident. Who knows how many would-be felons will avoid any semblance of justice? Trust us, we will find out. And we will let you know about every one of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.