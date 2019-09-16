The North Dakota oil fields are booming, as are those in Texas. The regeneration of the American oil and gas industry is churning along with the power of a million locomotives. America is now the largest producer of oil in the world, no longer dependent on the Middle East.
We owe much of that regeneration to President Trump, although half of the population would immediately refuse to acknowledge it. His removal of so many regulatory handcuffs imposed by the previous administration lit the fire under the American energy sector.
The importance of that 2016 election again came into clear focus for every one of us who drives a car or turns the lights on at night. Iran is suspected of bombing Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery and knocking that facility’s production down to nothing for a long, long time.
Had Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election, she would have kept the previous administration’s energy policies in place. She would have kept the choking regulations on our energy industry. Oil and gasoline prices would have remained high. We would still have been heavily dependent on Middle Eastern oil. And when those bombs rained down on that facility, those prices would have risen in record time. How high? Who knows… $10 per gallon? It is plausible.
His detractors will never give the president credit for anything he does — ever. They won’t give him credit for following through on promises made and unleashing the American energy sector that will keep the effects of the bombing of the Saudi facility at a minimum.
Elections have consequences. One of those might just be not paying $10 a gallon for regular unleaded.
