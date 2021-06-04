What do Brock Pierce, Kanye West and Roque De La Fuenta have in common? All appeared on the 2020 presidential ballot. At least six others did, too. None of them had a chance. Most of them had less than no chance. We are not psychologists and won’t delve into what drives people to believe in the impossible, but having such candidates only gums up the election process.
When Laurel voters enter the voting booth on Tuesday, they will find four candidates on the ballot, but only two have the qualifications to even be considered for mayor.
Many of you know Anthony Hudson and if you don’t, you likely know of him. He is a passionate member of the Laurel community. He attends City Council meetings regularly and is a frequent speaker in the Citizens’ Forum. Give him credit for one thing — he does participate. But to think he could be mayor of this city is ridiculous. During a SuperTalk debate, he did bring up the need for a Boys and Girls Club in Laurel, and whoever wins the mayoral race should look into that. Many of Hudson’s ideas are ridiculous, but some have merit. (People associated with that club said years ago that they wouldn’t come here because earlier “organizers” lined their own pockets with funds that were intended for that purpose, according to unsubstantiated but credible reports.)
Kim Page loves to get the emotions stirred, mostly race-based, with her frequent social-media posts. One thing she loves is seeing herself on camera, and that likely is why she announced her candidacy for mayor. We would be the first “Facebook Live” city — a modern, dystopian Truman Show. And what qualifications would she bring to be mayor? Exactly.
And that brings us to incumbent Johnny Magee and Miranda Beard. This has been a hard-fought campaign, but void of much of the rancor we see on the national political stage — mostly. Magee has been mayor of Laurel for the past eight years, earning a second term with no opponent in 2017. Beard is well known to Laurelites and has served in leadership positions on state and national school board associations.
Whoever is elected on Tuesday night, he or she is inheriting a city that is the envy of small towns across America. Laurel has been elevated to America’s Home Town. The city’s economy is flourishing and the roads are being fixed.
The question voters must ask themselves before entering a polling place on Tuesday is: “Do we give the person that has been mayor during these boom times another four years? Or, do we take what he has done and put it into new hands to ‘take things to the next level’”? Answer that question honestly right before you get out of your vehicle to vote. Answer it honestly. You then will have your answer.
When the victor is declared (we hope) on Tuesday night, remember that everyone who lives in Laurel is on the same team, pulling the boat in the same direction, and that won’t change by whose name follows “Mayor” on the door of City Hall.
