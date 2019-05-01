The appearance at the courthouse of Sheriff Alex Hodge and more than a dozen members of his staff was a rare treat for us. We see some of his deputies and investigators in court all of the time. For those regulars, it must have been like “Take Your Boss To Work” day.
It was the first time we’d seen Hodge inside the courthouse since … well, since he made his last appearance as a defendant in the case against him for the alleged unlawful seizure of Col. David and Mary Ellen Sennes’ five personal pets.
Just like at the raid on Lyon Ranch Road back in July, there were a lot of cameras at the courthouse on Tuesday, so that was the lure — like a moth to a flame — for the sheriff, who is in a campaign that’s heating up.
We didn’t hear much meaningful discussion about the issue we were there for — an explanation about how 14 felony cases have been dismissed from Jones County Circuit Court in the last four months because the defendants weren’t served with their indictments in a timely manner. All of those people had lived and/or worked at the same places for years, the judge determined, and many years had passed since they were indicted, so he had no choice but to dismiss them because their Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial had unquestionably been denied.
Hodge claimed he didn’t read the Leader-Call’s story, yet it was the premise of the press conference. He stood at the top of the steps and talked about the department’s 94-percent rate of serving indictments and, predictably, used the opportunity to once again talk about budget cuts and being understaffed — all while more than a dozen members of his “team” stood there silently.
We agree that plenty of felons are good at not being found, but that wasn’t the case with these 14, according to the dismissal orders that were filed by Judge Dal Williamson. They just slipped through the cracks. That can happen. We understand. But 14 in four months? That’s a trend. And it wasn’t adequately addressed. There was just a long, drawn-out spiel about process and procedure — not these specific cases.
It was the first time in months we’ve gotten a chance to question the sheriff, though, so that was a positive development. His assertion that 94 percent would be great for sports stars was a poor analogy, though.
Next time you get caught with drugs, tell the deputy that you don’t have heroin 94 percent of the time. If you get arrested for burglary, tell the investigator that you didn’t break into 94 percent of the houses you passed.
Something else positive came from this, too. We overheard the judge and the sheriff talking downstairs, and from the sound of things, they hadn’t talked in a while. We heard the judge tell Hodge that “he and the DA’s office need to get on the same page.”
If this embarrassment causes them to all get together and put together procedures to avoid letting felons slip through the cracks, then the community will benefit. We won’t expect to get any credit from Hodge’s most zealous supporters, though.
