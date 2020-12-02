We’ve likely all heard it, and probably a few of us have said it: Why should I take the time to cast a ballot? My vote won’t really count …
On a national level, it’s unlikely that an election will come down to one vote. But when taken locally, there is no question that every vote counts. Jones Countians need to look no further than the race for District 2 Justice Court judge to see how important every vote is.
As of this writing (Tuesday), a week has passed since the runoff election between Jones County Justice Court judge hopefuls Noel Rogers and Sonny Saul. With 10 absentee ballots outstanding — they had a Tuesday afternoon deadline to be received and postmarked prior to Nov. 24 — Saul led Rogers by four votes.
An outcome is expected by the close of business today (Thursday). We will have coverage on our website at leader-call.com when the final numbers are certified. We cannot recall a race this close in a long, long time. Just shy of 1,700 residents cast ballots in this runoff, which included a handful of precincts. But many people stayed home and did not vote in the runoff. How crucial could those ballots have been to the outcome of this race?
We always implore residents to exercise their sacred right to vote. The race for justice court judge should remind each resident that every vote counts.
On to Jackson
We congratulate the West Jones Mustangs on another stellar football season — so far. There is still work to be done as the Mustangs head to Jackson on Saturday to try to win the program’s first state championship.
Coach Scott Pierson and his staff have done an amazing job taking young talent four years ago and molding them into one of the most feared football teams in Mississippi. This class of seniors has played for three straight South State championships, and this will be the second time in that span the team is playing for a state title.
To win, though, it won’t be easy. West Point is a state juggernaut, having won the past four Class 5A state championships, including the 2018 final over West Jones.
We join the Free State in cheering on West Jones as the team gets ready to bring home the school’s first state championship trophy in football. And while we are at it, we wish Taylorsville the best of luck in winning the Class 2A state title. The Tartars will play Calhoun City in the game just before the West Jones matchup.
Bundle up because it will be cold Saturday night, but no rain is in the forecast, which is always a good thing.
Now, let’s go kick some butt!
